Former Delaware firefighter charged in sexual assault of teen

NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware volunteer firefighter was charged Friday with the sexual assault of a teenage girl, police said.

Dwayne Pearson, 39, is charged with second-degree rape and other felony charges, according to Delaware state police. He turned himself in Thursday after police received tips that he had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl from July 2022 to August 2022.

Pearson was a deputy chief at the Belvedere Fire Company.

Delaware State Police

In a statement Friday, the agency said Pearson was terminated after members were notified about the criminal charges.

"Belvedere Volunteer Fire Company would like to express our sincere apologies to the victim and her family," the agency said in a statement posted on its website.

Pearson was arraigned and placed in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $92,000 bond.