Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo arrested in Indiana on gun, drug charges

Rajon Rondo, former Celtics point guard, arrested in Indiana Rajon Rondo, former Celtics point guard, arrested in Indiana 00:33

BOSTON -- Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend in Indiana on a number of charges, including possession of a firearm and marijuana.

Rondo, who played nine of his 16 NBA seasons in Boston, was arrested Sunday afternoon after being pulled over in Jackson County, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, Rondo was pulled over for a traffic violation on Interstate 65. The trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from his car.

Police said they found a gun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the car. Rondo is not allowed to have a firearm because of a protection order that is in place against him.

All charges against the 37-year-old are misdemeanors.

Rajon Rondo. Indiana State Police

Rondo was booked in Jackson County Jail. He was released after paying bond.

The two-time NBA champion has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2022 incident when a Louisville woman asked for an emergency protective order against Rondo after she said that he threatened her life.

That order was dismissed a year later after Rondo underwent anger management class, counseling, and a mental health evaluation.

The same women filed another emergency protective order against Rondo last March, but that case ended with an agreed order five months later.

A child who was in the car with Rondo at the time of his arrested was released to the custody of a family member.

Rondo is expected to appear in Jackson County Superior Court, but a date has not yet been set.

Rondo helped the Celtics win an NBA title in 2008, and won a second ring in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. A four-time All-Star -- all with Boston -- Rondo also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers during his NBA career. He last played during the 2021-22 NBA season with Cleveland.