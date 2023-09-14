Former Burlington County corrections officer accused of supplying inmate with contraband

BURLINGTON COUNTY (CBS) -- A former Burlington County corrections officer has been accused of supplying a jail inmate with marijuana and tobacco.

The former corrections officer, now identified as Abraham Olmedia, 27, allegedly smuggled marijuana and tobacco into the Burlington County jail while he was working at the Mount Holly facility. He gave marijuana and tobacco to an inmate in exchange for money that he received from the inmate's relatives, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

Olmedia was charged with official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct and providing contraband to an inmate.

This all came about after a different corrections officer smelled burnt tobacco coming from a prison cell. Upon internal investigation, it was revealed that Olmedia had given the prisoner contraband multiple times.

Olmedia resigned once the investigation began.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at the Burlington County Courthouse. He was released after being processed and is scheduled to appear in court in October.