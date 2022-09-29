Former B.L. England power plant in Marmora imploded

MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) - A scheduled implosion took down the cooling tower at the former B.L. England Generating Station in Marmora on Thursday morning.

Officials handling the implosion say they had months of preparation to try to limit the spread of dust after the building went down.

Authorities say asbestos abatement was already completed at the tower.

Cleaning up debris is expected to be finished sometime next year.