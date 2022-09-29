Watch CBS News
Local News

Former B.L. England power plant in Marmora imploded

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former Power Plant in Marmora imploded
Former Power Plant in Marmora imploded 00:24

MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) - A scheduled implosion took down the cooling tower at the former B.L. England Generating Station in Marmora on Thursday morning.

Officials handling the implosion say they had months of preparation to try to limit the spread of dust after the building went down.

Authorities say asbestos abatement was already completed at the tower.

Cleaning up debris is expected to be finished sometime next year.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.