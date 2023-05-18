Food delivery driver shot multiple times in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Thursday, police say.

Chopper 3 was at North Gratz Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where, police say the driver was working for Grub Hub when he was shot multiple times.

The driver apparently hit a panic alarm on the app to call the police.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to find out the driver's condition and more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.