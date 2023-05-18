Watch CBS News
Crime

Food delivery driver shot multiple times in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Grub Hub driver shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Grub Hub driver shot multiple times in North Philadelphia 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Thursday, police say.

Chopper 3 was at North Gratz Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where, police say the driver was working for Grub Hub when he was shot multiple times.

The driver apparently hit a panic alarm on the app to call the police. 

CBS News Philadelphia is working to find out the driver's condition and more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 4:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.