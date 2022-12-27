Nonprofits are in need of donations as inflation rises

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The unsung heroes of the holiday season have been nonprofits that have fed thousands of people across the Philly region. But this year brought challenges unlike years past.

Chosen 300 Ministries, which serve 2,100 meals every week throughout the Delaware Valley, is up against a daunting demand.

"We do about 2,100 meals a week throughout our three locations," executive director Brian Jenkins said. "The need is growing because there are so many people that are struggling now that weren't struggling before."

Executive director Brian Jenkins says many see the organization as doing God's work but it's becoming more challenging given food insecurity spiked 47% in Pennsylvania in 2021 according to the U.S. Census.

"We're seeing people drive up in a Cadillac and it's not that they're dirt poor but they're like I can't afford the electric bills, the food costs, Jenkins said, I need something to help supplement just so I can get by."

But as 2023 approaches, Jenkins says he's faced with uncertainty with just four days left to meet a $19,000 end-of-year deficit.

The organization is depending on donations. Even with grants, Jenkins says it's still not enough to cover what they've spent given inflation reached a 40-year high.

"The economy is really in a weird state," Jenkins said. "Inflation has gone through the roof, gas prices have gone through the roof. Food prices have gone through the roof. So if you're a family trying to make it on your own, sometimes you question do I make that donation, or do I hold back to make sure my family is secure."

Chosen 300 isn't alone. Hunger relief organizations everywhere are struggling.

Last year, Philabundance, the Tri-state region's leading hunger relief agency, reported a 3% decrease in donations. Meanwhile, they're serving 55% more people.

Chosen 300 is hoping by spreading the word, more people will be inspired to give.

"We're not sure what's going to transpire with our economic environment," Jenkins said.