Dense fog advisory for parts of Philadelphia region; how Helene's remnants affect us

Dense fog advisory in New Jersey; Helene's effects on our weather in Philadelphia

Dense fog advisory in New Jersey; Helene's effects on our weather in Philadelphia

Dense fog advisory in New Jersey; Helene's effects on our weather in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Watch out for foggy conditions on the roads on Friday – we have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for potentially dangerous fog that is reducing visibility this morning.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect in New Jersey, where visibility is low in Millville, Pemberton, and near zero at parts of the Jersey Shore.

Later on Friday morning, the advisory was expanded to include these areas:

New Castle County, Delaware

Berks County, Pennsylvania

Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Chester County, Pennsylvania

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Visibility is low especially in the southern parts of our region, Chester and Delaware counties, and close to the Jersey Shore. CBS Philadelphia

Don't use your high beams in this fog, as that will cause glare and could harm other drivers. Do use your regular headlights so other people can see you! Slow down, allow extra time for travel and if you're on the highway, allow extra carlengths between you and the car in front of you.

The National Weather Service has more tips on driving in foggy conditions here.

Our NEXT Weather Alert for this fog expires at 9 a.m. but we could see locally dense fog form at other times today – we will keep an eye on these conditions and keep you updated.

We'll have a cloudy and somewhat dreary Friday heading into this evening as we await some bands of rain from Helene.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tropical Storm Helene latest path, track, effects on Philadelphia area

Now downgraded to a Tropical Storm, Helene is heading north through Georgia before drift west toward the Mississippi Valley. The storm has knocked out power for over 2.4 million people across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, CBS News reports.

Outer bands of clouds and showers will likely lift far enough north to impact our area by Friday night into Saturday. This is when our greatest impact from Helene will occur, with localized tropical downpours bringing as much as an inch of rain to parts of the area overnight into the weekend.

As the storm stalls over the mid-South, we may dry out for some of the weekend as dry air noses in, but the upper low that will absorb Helene will slowly drift through the eastern half of the country through the early part of next week.

This means that while none of our days from Saturday on look like washouts, we'll keep it cool and cloudy with shower chances each day until a cold front brings a much-needed pattern change by the middle of next week.

The NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor this storm as well as any other chance of rain through the week to help you plan for any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for fog. Cloudy, with rain chances late. High 74

Saturday: Shower chances, mostly cloudy. High 76, Low 68

Sunday: Shower chances and clouds. High 70, Low 65

Monday: High 71, Low 63

Tuesday: High 69, Low 62

Wednesday: High 75, Low 60

Thursday: Sunshine? High 73, Low 55

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast