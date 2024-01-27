Philadelphia weather: Fog this morning, rain Saturday night
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're headed out this Saturday morning, use caution on the roads. A dense fog advisory is once again in place in the Philadelphia region until 10 a.m.
Visibility is low in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware due to this fog which settled in overnight.
Skies appear mostly clear in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and Chester County.
This fog could give way before more clouds fill back in Saturday afternoon. Don't plan on sunshine, but it will be dry and mild, so any outdoor activities will be good to go.
We're looking at a high of 49 degrees in Philadelphia, slightly lower in the Lehigh Valley and at the Jersey Shore.
Then we're looking at more rain spreading over the area Saturday evening, likely persisting through Sunday.
This rain could be heavy at times, particular overnight into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sunday night, this rain will mostly move offshore as cooler air begins to move in to our area. That could change some of the lingering precipitation to a wintry mix, but it's looking like the cold air won't arrive in time for this to produce any significant snow for us.
After this, we're looking at a mostly clear week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Clouds at night, rain. High 49
Sunday: Periods of rain. High 44, Low 43
Monday: Possible rain/wintry mix early. High 43, Low 37
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 32
Thursday: High 48, Low 32
Friday: Partly sunny. High 49, Low 37
