Philadelphia weather: Fog this morning, rain Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're headed out this Saturday morning, use caution on the roads. A dense fog advisory is once again in place in the Philadelphia region until 10 a.m.

Visibility is low in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware due to this fog which settled in overnight.

Visibility is low in Philadelphia, Delaware and into South Jersey on Saturday, Jan. 27 2024. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia

Skies appear mostly clear in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and Chester County.

This fog could give way before more clouds fill back in Saturday afternoon. Don't plan on sunshine, but it will be dry and mild, so any outdoor activities will be good to go.

We're looking at a high of 49 degrees in Philadelphia, slightly lower in the Lehigh Valley and at the Jersey Shore.

Then we're looking at more rain spreading over the area Saturday evening, likely persisting through Sunday.

This rain could be heavy at times, particular overnight into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday night, this rain will mostly move offshore as cooler air begins to move in to our area. That could change some of the lingering precipitation to a wintry mix, but it's looking like the cold air won't arrive in time for this to produce any significant snow for us.

After this, we're looking at a mostly clear week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Clouds at night, rain. High 49

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 44, Low 43

Monday: Possible rain/wintry mix early. High 43, Low 37

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 32

Thursday: High 48, Low 32

Friday: Partly sunny. High 49, Low 37

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.