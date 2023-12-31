Philadelphia Flyers' 9-game road points streak ends in loss vs. Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund, Dennis Gilbert, Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman scored and the Calgary Flames outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves to help the Flames improve to 15-16-5. Andrew Mangiapane had three assists and Jonathan Huberdeau added an assist to snap a 12-game points drought.

Rasmus Ristolainen, with his first of the season, and Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula scored for Philadelphia and Sam Ersson made 28 saves. The Flyers dropped to 19-12-5, failing to earn points for the first time in their last 10 road games.

There were four goals in the last 5:31, with Kadri beginning the spree to give Calgary a 3-1 lead. With Ersson off for an extra attacker, Brink scored with 3:24 to go.

Coleman scored into an empty net with 2:18 remaining. With Ersson off again, Zamula scored with 1:24 left.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.