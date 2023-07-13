Flyers sign Olle Lycksell to 2-year contract, leaving Morgan Frost as last RFA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- And then there was one. The Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday signed forward Olle Lycksell to a two-year, $1.575 million contract, leaving center Morgan Frost as the team's last remaining restricted free agent.

The 23-year-old Lycksell was drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Lycksell made his NHL debut last season against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15 and later registered his first career point against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 21. In total, he played eight games with the Flyers last season.

He spent most of the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), where he ranked second on the team in scoring.

Lycksell's new contract comes days after the Flyers signed RFAs, Cam York and Noah Cates, to new deals. The team avoided arbitration with Cates.

Last week, the Flyers signed RFA defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year contract.

Frost, a first-round pick in 2017, remains the last Flyers restricted free agent to sign.