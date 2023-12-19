Flyers extend point streak to nine games with 3-2 OT win over Devils on Tippett goal

Watch CBS News
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Owen Tippett stole the puck in the Devils' zone and scored with 1:35 left in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their point streak to nine games with a 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Ryan Poehling had both regulation goals for the Flyers and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for Philadelphia, which is 8-0-1 in its run.

Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt tallied for the Devils, while Vitek Vanecek had 23 saves, including two good ones in overtime.

Tippett got his 11th goal when a Jack Hughes pass to his brother, Luke, failed to connect. Tippett took the loose puck and snapped a shot into the net.

The Devils took one-goal leads in the first two periods only to see Poehling, who had two goals in 25 games, tie the game for the Flyers.

McLeod gained the lead at 14:16 of the first period, tapping a Nathan Bastian pass into an open net from the edge of the crease.

Poehling scored his first early in the second period, stealing a Jack Hughes pass and scoring off a give-and-go with Joel Farabee.

Bratt snapped the Flyers' streak of killing off 24 straight penalties a little more than a minute later, putting in the rebound of a Nico Hischier shot.

Travis Konecny set up Poehling's second goal with a cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 break at 8:19 of the second period.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Devils: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

