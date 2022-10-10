Flyers at Adventure Aquarium, Insomnia Cookies ahead of season opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Monday, the Flyers are giving fans the chance to hang out with team members and meet their beloved mascot Gritty.

It's all in celebration of Thursday's season opener against the New Jersey Devils.

Monday morning from 10:45 until noon, they'll be out at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

And if you can't make it then, they'll also be at the Insomnia Cookies Cookie Lab on Wharton Street in Philadelphia Monday night from 6 to 7.