United flight to LA diverted to Chicago due to bomb threat United flight to LA diverted to Chicago due to bomb threat 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A flight traveling to Los Angeles International Airport was diverted to Chicago after a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Passengers were evacuated from this United aircraft after a bomb threat.

United Flight 1533, with 202 passengers, took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 6:05 a.m. and landed at O'Hare Airport at 7:44 a.m. Chicago time.

Police confirmed the passengers were evacuated, and the plane was being searched at a remote location at O'Hare Airport.

According to a preliminary police report, a note was found in the bathroom stating the plane would blow up. CBS 2 has learned that a bomb-sniffing K-9 found one suspicious bag, and a robot was deployed to move it away. Police are questioning the passenger who checked that bag.

An airline source said the dog connected a scent from the threatening note and the bag.

The FBI is investigating.

Rashad Robinson

A passenger on the flight told CBS 2 that he boarded a bus with police and was being taken back to the airport terminal. He said passenger's bags are being checked.

"They are taking us back to a terminal I guess they will go through bags, maybe question us," the passenger said. "We were forced to leave all of our stuff on the plane and have no idea what is happening next."

On Tuesday, passengers on an American Airlines plane tackled a man who tried to open a door during a flight from Albuquerque to Chicago.



