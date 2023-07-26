Flooding prompts 16 water rescues in Chester County after storms

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Tuesday afternoon's wild weather in the Philadelphia area caused big problems on the roads.

Flash flooding led to multiple rescues in Chester County.

West Whiteland Township police say they helped more than a dozen drivers stranded in high water.

Swift water rescues were underway in the flooded streets of West Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Firefighters used a boat to rescue one man from his stranded SUV – one of many water rescues Tuesday night.

Police say there were 16 of them after a storm swept through. Those who live and work in the area say a lot of rain fell in a short amount of time.

"It came down pouring like crazy," David Gauld said.

Gauld is the executive chef at Duling-Kurtz House & Country Inn on South Whitfield Road in Exton. He was one of many who watched rescue crews navigate the flash flooding and trek through it all to help others.

He even took a video of multiple cars stuck in the water down the street.

"Down there is really backed up, so when the water doesn't flow properly, it all gets backed up and the place floods," Gauld said.

The restaurant is no stranger to flash flooding. They say they had a similar issue a little while ago.

Video from early July shows the area flooding. Every time it floods, the restaurant is forced to close for the night. He wishes something could be done to control the troubled steams in the area.

"We are hurting our business, the whole parking lot is filled with water," Gauld said.

As the water recedes Tuesday night, police and firefighters say all roadways have been reopened in West Whiteland.