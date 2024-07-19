Investigation underway after Israeli flag defaced on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who vandalized the Israeli flag on the Ben Franklin Parkway Friday morning.

The city has already replaced the vandalized flag with a new one.

But there are still signs of red paint on the road that was also splashed all over the flag.

The vandalism happened the day after a drone strike in Tel Aviv killed one person and hurt at least eight other people.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia released a statement Friday afternoon about the incident:

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia strongly condemns the vandalism of an Israeli flag on Benjamin Franklin Parkway this morning. This defacement following last night's terror attack in Israel meant to threaten and intimidate the Greater Philadelphia Jewish community, further contributing to rising levels of antisemitism nationally. We appreciate the work of Mayor Parker's office to swiftly remove the defaced flag, sending a clear message that there is no tolerance for antisemitism and hate in Philadelphia."