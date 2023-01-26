Five fired Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols: "This was wrong. This was criminal"

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.

"This was wrong. This was criminal," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said during a press conference announcing the charges.

A grand jury handed up indictments against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Mulroy said although the fired officers each played different roles in the death of Nichols, "they are all responsible."

From left, former Memphis police officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean are seen in a combination of undated photographs. They were terminated after their involvement in a traffic stop that ended with the death of Tyre Nichols. Memphis Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family, but has not yet been made public.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Nichols' family, said police video the family viewed showed that Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home.

Rausch said he saw the video and found it "absolutely appalling."

"Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing," he said.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released. She has called the fired officers' actions that night "heinous, reckless and inhumane."

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media.

The five officers found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols" were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. Nichols was Black, as are the five officers involved in the arrest.

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols was killed following a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. He died three days later, on Jan. 10. Adrian Sainz / AP

Court records don't list attorneys for Smith, Bean or Haley. Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said they planned to discuss the charges at a news conference later Thursday.

Second-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told the AP by phone that he and his wife RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols' mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are "fine with it." They had pushed for first-degree murder charges.

"There's other charges, so I'm all right with that," he said.

Wells, who earlier this week called for any protests that happen when the video is released to remain peaceful, also said he is "ecstatic" that authorities have moved quickly in the case.

Crump and Antonio Romanucci, another attorney for the family, issued a statement praising the charges.

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," they wrote. "This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop."

Nichols was returning home from a suburban park, where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.