Fishtown woman finds racoon hanging out in hammock

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (STORYFUL) - A Philadelphia woman couldn't believe her eyes when a "rustling" sound on her porch turned out to be a raccoon taking up residence for the night in her hammock. Sarah McAnulty, from Fishtown, Philadelphia, said she was working in her home office when she heard the sound.

Posting the video to Twitter on September 8, she wrote, "excuse me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a hammock?"

She told Storyful, "I grabbed a flashlight and my phone and took a short video and went back to work." The raccoon though, she said, was obviously quite comfortable as it "stayed there for the rest of the night all snuggled up, sleeping in the hammock."
Credit: Sarah McAnulty via Storyful

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:42 AM

