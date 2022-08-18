Watch CBS News
Local News

First round of BMW Championship tees off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Some of world's best golfers to begin teeing off in Wilmington for BMW Championship
Some of world's best golfers to begin teeing off in Wilmington for BMW Championship 03:30

WILMINGTON, Del.(CBS) -- Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off in Delaware for the BMW Championship Thursday morning. The event is expected to bring more than 140,000 people to the Wilmington area as the first round of the PGA Tour event gets underway at the Wilmington Country Club. 

"I just like watching them play, I like to follow them around, especially Rory, he's my favorite," Wilmington resident Amy Shenyo said. 

This is new territory for the players too. From Hotel Du Pont, where some are staying, to Wilmington Country club for the event, this is their first taste of the first state. 

"It's good to be back, actually this is how bad my knowledge of the area is, we landed in Philly and I was like, that seems like it's a long way away, but it's only 25 minutes," Rory McIlroy said.

"Incredible, I've never been here before, this is my first time in Delaware, this is a big boy golf course, 7,500 yards, all three par 5s reachable, this is how I would design a golf course," PGA Tour golfer Will Zalatoris said. 

With Wilmington at the epicenter of the golf universe this week, local courses are already seeing a spike in tee time reservations and believe this kind of exposure will only help continue to grow the game locally. 

"This is the first time a men's tour event is here locally, which is going to be a huge buzz for Wilmington and the state of Delaware, but also for the local golf courses here. I think it's going to really bring a buzz to the small state of Delaware and set us on a pace that we're going to continue to go up and up and up," general manager Ryan Kidwell said.  

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.