First lady Jill Biden to honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors ahead of Phillies game

First Lady Jill Biden to honor pediatric cancer patients ahead of Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday night, Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the second time this month. America's first lady is going to Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies are hosting childhood cancer awareness night.

Dr. Biden will help honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors during a pregame ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Bidens were in Philadelphia last Thursday when the president delivered a speech at Independence Hall.

