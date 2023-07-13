Watch CBS News
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Atlantic City as part of "Investing in America" tour

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Atlantic City on Thursday. The visit is part of the Biden administration's Investing in America tour.

Biden will speak at the National Governors Association Conference held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The first lady will highlight the need to prepare high school and community college students for high-earning jobs.

Biden is expected to visit Pittsburgh next week.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

