First Lady Jill Biden visiting Atlantic City as part of "Investing in America" tour

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Atlantic City on Thursday. The visit is part of the Biden administration's Investing in America tour.

Biden will speak at the National Governors Association Conference held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The first lady will highlight the need to prepare high school and community college students for high-earning jobs.

Biden is expected to visit Pittsburgh next week.