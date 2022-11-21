Watch CBS News
Local News

SJ church ensuring families in need have Thanksgiving meals

By Aziza Shuler

/ CBS Philadelphia

South Jersey church ensuring families in need have hot meal for holidays
South Jersey church ensuring families in need have hot meal for holidays 02:10

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is ensuring hundreds of families in need will have a hot meal for the holiday.

The First Baptist Church of Pitman is preparing its largest meal of the year, and a close-knit group of a dozen volunteers has been cooking since Sunday to feed close to 160 families.

Volunteers stood shoulder-to-shoulder cooking over the hot stove Monday. They're working together in almost an assembly-line manner to make a Thanksgiving dinner for families throughout South Jersey.

pitman-church.jpg
First Baptist Church of Pitman prepared Thanksgiving meals for 160 families in the community this year. CBS Philadelphia

"I think there's a lot more food insecurity than most of us know, especially after the pandemic," Pastor Randy Van Ostin said, "and now with inflation, I think people were on the border of it and everything kind of pushed them off that cliff to need more help. And I think people are more willing to ask for help."

"I think it's always important to try to give people the best food you can make. I've worked in restaurants for 18 years," Van Ostin added. "I think just trying to make sure people get something homemade instead of something from a can is huge. You can always get it from a can yourself, you can put love into it when you make it homemade."

Around 5 p.m., the church will start passing out the meals. The idea is people can take home a complete meal to reheat on Thanksgiving.

Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 4:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.