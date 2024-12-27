ATF Philadelphia warns about illegal explosives, dangers of some fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve 2024

Philadelphia law enforcement warns about the dangers of fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve

People in our area are getting ready for their New Year's celebrations and for some, that means ringing in 2025 with a fireworks show. Law enforcement is warning people about where they get their explosives from and the dangers some of these devices can pose.

"We've seen these things take limbs off, feet, hands, mangled bodies. They're very, very dangerous. We cannot stress that enough," said Eric DeGree, special agent in charge with ATF Philadelphia.

You may be looking to ring in the new year with a bang and law enforcement is urging you to do that the right way. That means staying away from homemade fireworks.

"Every year for the last 20-some years, someone has been significantly injured, in this area, by using illegal explosives," said Detective Timothy Brooks with the Philadelphia Police Department's Bomb Disposal Unit.

You've likely heard of some of these devices, commonly called quarter sticks or M-80s. Law enforcement said they've seen some of these packed with volatile explosives that far exceed the power of commercial fireworks.

"Consumer fireworks have no more than either 50 milligrams, which is two extra-strength Tylenol of explosives," said Brooks. "We have found these that have several hundred grams of explosives in there."

The sheer amount of explosives isn't the only concern. Brooks said they've found these devices topped off with rocks, even glass. Because they're often made in basements and sheds, they can be highly unstable.

"We have had cases here in Philadelphia where just picking one of these up has led to a detonation," he said. "You can have an instant fuse on there that the second you touch a match to it, the thing is detonating in your hand."

"When people are making them at home, they don't have sterile environments, they don't have sterile tools, for the most part, they don't really know what they're doing," said DeGree.

Law enforcement has worked to crack down on these devices. Last year, a North Philly man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in part for making and using what the ATF called M-1000-style devices. Officials admit even commercial fireworks come with risks and laws are different for setting them off based on where you live. But as you prepare for your New Year's celebration, their message is to stay safe and stay away from illegal explosives.

"We have had children injured. We've had adults injured and we've had significant property damage caused by these things over the years," said Brooks.