Firefighters battle blaze at Center City high-rise building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - About 100 Philadelphia firefighters responded to a blaze at a high-rise building in Center City on Monday afternoon. The flames broke out at a building near 12th and Sansom Streets, just after 12:30 p.m.

Crews asked people to avoid the area while they battled the flames.

12th and Sansom , looks like the new high rise where parking lot was across from Tinsel 12:45pm readers sent to me 📸 Dana Razon Mednick pic.twitter.com/mz8p8TvBGQ — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 15, 2023

The fire was placed under control shortly after 1 p.m.

No word on what may have sparked the fire.