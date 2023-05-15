Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at Center City high-rise building

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - About 100 Philadelphia firefighters responded to a blaze at a high-rise building in Center City on Monday afternoon. The flames broke out at a building near 12th and Sansom Streets, just after 12:30 p.m.

Crews asked people to avoid the area while they battled the flames. 

The fire was placed under control shortly after 1 p.m. 

No word on what may have sparked the fire. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 1:16 PM

