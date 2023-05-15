Firefighters battle blaze at Center City high-rise building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - About 100 Philadelphia firefighters responded to a blaze at a high-rise building in Center City on Monday afternoon. The flames broke out at a building near 12th and Sansom Streets, just after 12:30 p.m.
Crews asked people to avoid the area while they battled the flames.
The fire was placed under control shortly after 1 p.m.
No word on what may have sparked the fire.
