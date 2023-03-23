Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling Kensington warehouse fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Kensington warehouse catches fire: Philadelphia Fire Department
Kensington warehouse catches fire: Philadelphia Fire Department 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warehouse in Kensington is on fire Thursday afternoon. 

The warehouse is located at North Mascher and West Tioga Streets. The fire began just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated the building.

lns-macher-st-fire-032322-frame-32227.jpg

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area so firefighters can maneuver the streets around this warehouse.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

March 23, 2023

