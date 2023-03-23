Firefighters battling Kensington warehouse fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warehouse in Kensington is on fire Thursday afternoon.
The warehouse is located at North Mascher and West Tioga Streets. The fire began just before 3 p.m.
Firefighters evacuated the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area so firefighters can maneuver the streets around this warehouse.
