Firefighter injured while battling house fire in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A house fire in West Philadelphia sent a firefighter to the hospital on Monday morning. Fire radio confirms to Eyewitness News a dwelling fire began on the 1000 block of South 60th Street just before 5 a.m.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the dwelling upon arrival. They were able to knock it down quickly and placed it under control around 5:15 a.m.
One firefighter reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
