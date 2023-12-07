Watch CBS News
Firefighter taken to hospital after rowhome fire in Northeast Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One firefighter and two women were taken to a hospital for treatment after a rowhome fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

Chopper 3 was over the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Mayfair around 8 a.m., where smoke and flames were shooting from the window of a home.

cardiff-street-fire-philadelphia-pa-dec-7-2023.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Firefighters were on the roof and ground battling the blaze.

Two women in their 20s jumped out a second-story window and were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

We're working to find out the extent of the firefighter's injuries and the cause of the fire.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 9:10 AM EST

