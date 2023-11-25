Watch CBS News
Fire in Camden, New Jersey destroys at least four rowhomes

Fire in Camden County destroys at least four rowhomes
CAMDEN, N.J. -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed at least four rowhomes in Camden, New Jersey on Friday night. 

Officials say the blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. on Ware Street, and quickly jumped to a 3-alarm fire before crews were able to gain control. 

Chopper 3 was over the scene Friday night where portions of the collapsed roof could be seen from above. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. There has been no word on the cause of the fire or how many people were injured in the blaze.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 5:54 AM EST

