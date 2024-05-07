Watch CBS News
Philadelphia firefighter injured, rescued while responding to a rowhome fire in Kensington

By Jessica MacAulay

Firefighter rescued from Kensington rowhome fire after activating mayday alarm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia firefighter was rescued from a rowhome fire after activating their mayday alarm Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said in a news release. 

The fire, which broke out at a residence on the 100 block of Wishart Street in Kensington just after 1:45 p.m., drew a very large rescue response.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire billowing out of the first floor of a two-story rowhome. 

Officials said the firefighter activated their mayday alarm because they were injured. The firefighter was taken to the hospital by medics and is said to be stable. 

Philadelphia fire officials said the blaze was placed under control at 2:10 p.m. 

Chopper 3 captured images of firefighters responding to the blaze Tuesday afternoon. 

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the rowhome fire. 

