Fire rips through rowhome in North Philadelphia overnight

A fire destroyed a rowhome in the Hartranft section of North Philadelphia overnight.

Fire sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that the first call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street, near Huntingdon Street, to heavy smoke conditions on the second story of the home.

The blaze was placed under control around 12:50 a.m. and there were no injuries reported. A cause for the fire is under investigation. Crews were seen inspecting a room in the upper level of the house.

If you need a smoke alarm installed, you can call Philadelphia's 311 customer service line and the Fire Department will install them in your home. You should have one smoke alarm on each floor of your home, including the basement.