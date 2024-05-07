Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood draws large rescue response

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

10-year-old hit, killed by car in Delaware; fish hooks found in dog treats | Digital Brief
10-year-old hit, killed by car in Delaware; fish hooks found in dog treats | Digital Brief 02:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in North Philadelphia drew a large rescue response Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire broke out at a residence on the 100 block of West Wishart Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

Philadelphia Fire Department said a firefighter was able to escape after battling the blaze, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

Chopper 3 captured images of firefighters responding to the blaze at around 2:20 p.m.  

firefighters-on-scene.jpg

It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

firefighters-putting-out-fire.jpg

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 2:52 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.