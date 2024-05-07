Fire in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood draws large rescue response
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in North Philadelphia drew a large rescue response Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a residence on the 100 block of West Wishart Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.
Philadelphia Fire Department said a firefighter was able to escape after battling the blaze, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Chopper 3 captured images of firefighters responding to the blaze at around 2:20 p.m.
It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.