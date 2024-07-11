Firefighters work to put out fire at apartment building on Roosevelt Boulevard near Cottman Avenue

Drive-by shooting kills 1 in south Philadelphia, NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in western New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

The apartment building on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Cottman Avenue has been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Chopper 3 was overhead as a massive fire burned in much of the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.