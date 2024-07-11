Watch CBS News
Firefighters work to put out fire at apartment building on Roosevelt Boulevard near Cottman Avenue

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

The apartment building on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Cottman Avenue has been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Chopper 3 was overhead as a massive fire burned in much of the building. 

 This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

