Fire in North Philadelphia destroys multiple businesses on Germantown Avenue

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of small business owners in North Philadelphia are dealing with the aftermath of an overnight fire that damaged multiple businesses.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue in Franklinville just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said two firefighters were injured while working to put out the fire but both are in stable condition.

germantown-ave-fire-scene-concatenated-154704-frame-6978.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Crews battled the blaze for nearly two hours before placing it under control.

Some community members said that now is the time to come together to help the affected businesses rebuild.

The cause is under investigation.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:45 PM EST

