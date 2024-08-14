Watch CBS News
Fire at Sea Isle City, New Jersey, restaurants under control, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, damages restaurants
Fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, damages restaurants 00:18

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews have gotten a fire at a restaurant in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, under control, police said. 

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the 4200 block of Park Road in the shore town's "Fish Alley" section. Firefighters battled heavy fire from the roof of the building, which was evacuated, Sea Isle police said. Two restaurants were damaged, but everyone was able to get out of the building, according to police.

Chopper 3 was overhead as crews extinguished the fire.

lns-chopper-sea-isle-city-resturant-fire-081424-frame-64605.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

