Fire at Sea Isle City, New Jersey, restaurants under control, police say

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews have gotten a fire at a restaurant in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, under control, police said.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the 4200 block of Park Road in the shore town's "Fish Alley" section. Firefighters battled heavy fire from the roof of the building, which was evacuated, Sea Isle police said. Two restaurants were damaged, but everyone was able to get out of the building, according to police.

Chopper 3 was overhead as crews extinguished the fire.

CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.