Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned factory in Reading

Digital Brief: Nov. 2, 2023 (AM)

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned factory in Reading on Thursday night, fire officials said.

The fire started at 600 South 9th Street in Reading at around 8:40 p.m.

The blaze has made the building a complete loss, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.