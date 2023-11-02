Watch CBS News
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned factory in Reading

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 2, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 2, 2023 (AM) 02:18

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned factory in Reading on Thursday night, fire officials said. 

The fire started at 600 South 9th Street in Reading at around 8:40 p.m. 

The blaze has made the building a complete loss, fire officials said. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 10:35 PM EDT

