Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned factory in Reading
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned factory in Reading on Thursday night, fire officials said.
The fire started at 600 South 9th Street in Reading at around 8:40 p.m.
The blaze has made the building a complete loss, fire officials said.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
