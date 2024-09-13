Massive fire breaks out in Frankford section of Philadelphia

Fire in Philadelphia today on Adams Avenue in Frankford

Fire in Philadelphia today on Adams Avenue in Frankford

Fire in Philadelphia today on Adams Avenue in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Friday morning.

We're seeing flames fully engulfing a four-story building on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue near Wingohocking Street along with a high plume of smoke.

There are several homes in close proximity to the fire. Electric company PECO told CBS News Philadelphia that PECO equipment was impacted by the fire, and electrical service has been disabled in the area, affecting just under 900 customers.

A fire at a multistory building in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

We're working to confirm what caused the fire and if anyone is injured. Several Philadelphia Fire Department trucks are at the scene with personnel working to put out the flames.

This image from Chopper 3 shows the scale of the response to the fire on Adams Avenue in Frankford. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Traffic Reporter Kim Hudson recommends using alternate routes like Castor Avenue, Frankford Avenue, Orthodox Street or Lycoming Street if you are driving in the area. Adams Avenue is closed between Church Street and Wingohocking Street with many fire trucks and emergency vehicles in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.