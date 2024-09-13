Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire breaks out in Frankford section of Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt, Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire in Philadelphia today on Adams Avenue in Frankford
Fire in Philadelphia today on Adams Avenue in Frankford 04:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Friday morning.

We're seeing flames fully engulfing a four-story building on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue near Wingohocking Street along with a high plume of smoke.

There are several homes in close proximity to the fire. Electric company PECO told CBS News Philadelphia that PECO equipment was impacted by the fire, and electrical service has been disabled in the area, affecting just under 900 customers.

fire-in-philadelphia-today-adams-avenue.jpg
A fire at a multistory building in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

We're working to confirm what caused the fire and if anyone is injured. Several Philadelphia Fire Department trucks are at the scene with personnel working to put out the flames.

frankford-adams-avenue-fire-philadelphia-today-sept-13-2024.jpg
This image from Chopper 3 shows the scale of the response to the fire on Adams Avenue in Frankford. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Traffic Reporter Kim Hudson recommends using alternate routes like Castor Avenue, Frankford Avenue, Orthodox Street or Lycoming Street if you are driving in the area. Adams Avenue is closed between Church Street and Wingohocking Street with many fire trucks and emergency vehicles in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.