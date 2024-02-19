Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at building in Philadelphia's Francisville section

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire crews battle blaze at Francisville building
Fire crews battle blaze at Francisville building 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a three-story building in Philadelphia's Francisville section on Monday. 

The building is located at Ridge Avenue and Francis Street, just west of Broad Street and The Met Philadelphia. 

snapshot.jpg
francisville-fire-1.jpg

Chopper 3 caught thick smoke rising into the sky from the blaze. Firefighters climbed on top of the building's roof to battle the fire. 

No injuries have been reported so far and it's unclear how the fire started. 

The building was evacuated. 

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as they work to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on February 19, 2024 / 4:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.