Crews battle 2-alarm fire at building in Philadelphia's Francisville section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a three-story building in Philadelphia's Francisville section on Monday.

The building is located at Ridge Avenue and Francis Street, just west of Broad Street and The Met Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 caught thick smoke rising into the sky from the blaze. Firefighters climbed on top of the building's roof to battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far and it's unclear how the fire started.

The building was evacuated.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as they work to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.