Fire in Bear, Delaware, leaves 2 babies, 3 adults injured, officials say

A fire in Bear, Delaware, left two babies and three adults injured on New Year's Day on Wednesday, emergency officials said.

The fire happened just before 2:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Woodchuck Place at the Fox Run Apartments.

Officials said an 8-month-old baby boy and a 5-month-old baby girl were each treated for smoke inhalation and placed in stable condition.

A 33-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were each taken to the hospital after the fire, according to officials. The 33-year-old and 20-year-old were each placed in stable condition, while the 36-year-old was in serious condition, officials said.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.