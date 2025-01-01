Watch CBS News
Fire in Bear, Delaware, leaves 2 babies, 3 adults injured, officials say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A fire in Bear, Delaware, left two babies and three adults injured on New Year's Day on Wednesday, emergency officials said. 

The fire happened just before 2:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Woodchuck Place at the Fox Run Apartments. 

Officials said an 8-month-old baby boy and a 5-month-old baby girl were each treated for smoke inhalation and placed in stable condition. 

A 33-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were each taken to the hospital after the fire, according to officials. The 33-year-old and 20-year-old were each placed in stable condition, while the 36-year-old was in serious condition, officials said. 

It's unclear how the fire started. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

