Multi-mullion dollar home engulfed in flames in Haverford

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - Crews were battling a 2-alarm fire at a multi-million dollar home in Haverford Township Wednesday morning. It happened on the 200 block of Rose Lane.

Officials say crews arrived on the scene just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Images from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore showed the blaze.

Merion Fire Company of Ardmore/CBS News Philadelphia

It took just over an hour to get the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported.

