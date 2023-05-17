Multi-mullion dollar home engulfed in flames in Haverford
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - Crews were battling a 2-alarm fire at a multi-million dollar home in Haverford Township Wednesday morning. It happened on the 200 block of Rose Lane.
Officials say crews arrived on the scene just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Images from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore showed the blaze.
It took just over an hour to get the flames under control.
No injuries have been reported.
