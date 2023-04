At least 1 person rushed to the hospital after Narberth, Pa.

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person was rushed to the hospital after an overnight fire.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Hampden Avenue in Narberth, Montgomery County.

We're working to get more information on the fire's cause and that person's condition.

Ladder 21 is currently operating at a working fire in Narberth Boro. pic.twitter.com/8aXt6iigey — Penn Wynne Fire (@PennWynneFire) April 20, 2023