Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2022 (AM) 02:17

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.

Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.

fire-at-camden-county-shoprite-sends-one-person-to-hospital.jpg

Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. 

The fire remains under investigation.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 2:32 PM

