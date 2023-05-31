Watch CBS News
Fire forces 2 dozen from their homes in South Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Red Cross assisting 2 dozen displaced in South Philadelphia fire
Red Cross assisting 2 dozen displaced in South Philadelphia fire 00:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flames forced 2 dozen people from their South Philadelphia homes early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on the 400 block of Greenwich Street just before 2:30 a.m.  Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

A woman whose home was damaged tells CBS News Philadelphia she believes the fire started in a neighbor's house, "I woke up to my little sister screaming into my room, the back of the house was on fire, she said the house was on fire.  I thought a kitchen fire?  But I ran to her bedroom and the whole thing was like engulfed up in flames.  We think it was our neighbor's that started on fire because theirs is worse than ours."

The Philadelphia Fire Department tells CBS News Philadelphia the Red Cross is now helping 12 people who were displaced.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 4:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

