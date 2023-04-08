Fire damages home in Conshohocken, Pa. overnight
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators are working to find out what caused a house fire in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Flames badly damaged the upper level of the home. Officials say no one was injured in the fire.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames.
