Fire damages home in Conshohocken, Pa. overnight

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators are working to find out what caused a house fire in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flames badly damaged the upper level of the home. Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames.