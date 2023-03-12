Watch CBS News
Fire causes $1 million in damages in Odessa, Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ODESSA, Del. (CBS) – New photos just into our newsroom show the extent of a massive fire in Odessa, Delaware, that left 16 people displaced and caused $1 million in damages. 

Officials say the fire broke out Saturday morning along Corbit Drive in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood.

CBS Philadelphia was told five homes were damaged by the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

