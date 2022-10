Fire breaks out in residential complex in Camden County

Fire breaks out in residential complex in Camden County

Fire breaks out in residential complex in Camden County

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A fire broke out at a residential complex in Voorhees Township. Firefighters were on the scene Saturday night.

The orange glow of the flames was visible through the roof of the building.

The fire was under control just before 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.