Fire at high-rise apartment building in University City, Philadelphia

Fire breaks out at high rise appartment building in University City

Fire breaks out at high rise appartment building in University City

Fire breaks out at high rise appartment building in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire at a high-rise apartment building in University City broke out overnight. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 3700 block of Chestnut Street. Firefighters say they arrived to see smoke coming from the third floor.

The building was evacuated and the fire was quickly placed under control.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.