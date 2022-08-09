Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Camden County townhouse displaces family, officials say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m.

Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say.

The home was occupied by one adult and three children.

No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained.

The Red Cross provided assistance.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.