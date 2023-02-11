Watch CBS News
Police: 15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Del.

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.

Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:06 PM

