Family in Toms River inspired by son to build "Field of Dreams"

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- A Toms River family's 12-year-old son inspired them to build a "field of dreams" for children of all abilities.

The RWJ Barnabas Health Field of Dreams, located at 1505 N Bay Ave in Toms River, is an all-inclusive playground featuring specialized equipment that allows children of all abilities to play together.

Christian Kane, a co-founder of the park, said the complex was inspired by Gavin Kane, his 12-year-old son.

"He's the reason why that this place exists," Kane said. "His toughness is unlike any individual that either I played with in college or met in my entire life."

Gavin was 19-months-old when a truck crashed into the car he was in, which gave him a traumatic brain injury.

"To be typical at 19-months-old and to have a car accident take everything away from him, to me, just didn't seem fair," Kane said. "It just wasn't fair."

The Kanes tried to take Gavin to the park to be with other kids, but they couldn't find a place that could also accommodate Gavin's wheelchair.

"There just was not inclusion," Kane said. "There wasn't engagement and that's not fair"

It's why Kane engaged with organizations to raise $3.5 million to build a complex specifically to accommodate Gavin and other kids like him.

Kane's dream now is to help others raise money to build more fields of dreams.

"If a high school math teacher can raise $3.5 million in cash while teaching five classes, while taking care of six kids," Kane said. "Then I don't know why you can't build this in your town."

CBS News Philadelphia researched and compiled a list of playgrounds in the Philadelphia region with inclusive playground equipment.

Can-Do Playground: 4361 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, Del. 19803



Carmella A. DiTizio Playground: 2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, 19124



Russell DeRitis Playground: 5655 Grays Ave., Philadelphia,19143



East Passyunk Community Center: 1025 Mifflin St., Philadelphia,19148



Everybody's Playground: 540 Dresher Rd, Horsham, Pa. 19044

Fort Medford: 206405, 01-18, Medford, N.J. 08055



Freedom Playground: 9000 Parkview Dr Haverford, Pa. 19041

William T. Granahan Playground: 338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia,19151

Jake's Place: 101 Bortons Mill Road Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034

Jake's Place: 12 Hartford Road Delran, N.J. 08075

LMT Inclusive Playground at Memorial Park "The Secret Garden": 1950 Woodside Road, Yardley, Pa. 19067

Nicetown Park: 18th & Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, 19140



Sky's the Limit – An All-Abilities Playground: Wallace Avenue, Downingtown, Pa. 19335

Smith Memorial Playground: 3500 Reservoir Dr, Philadelphia, 19121

