Festively Fly Holiday Market​ pop-up shop in Philadelphia brings over 20 Black-owned businesses together

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just nine days away from Christmas and many of us probably still need to finish up our holiday shopping.

Holiday shopping all in one place from unique clothing pieces to statement shoes to beauty products.

The Festively Fly Holiday Market pop-up shop is bringing more than 20 Black-owned businesses together in Spring Garden as a way for shoppers to find gifts this season.

"You go to a mall, you don't know who owns that space but in here you're shopping with a specific brand or designer," curator Meeka Johnson said.

One of those brands is Luv & Charm owned by Tiffany Jones.

"I'm well known for my glasses," she said.

She started her online accessories and apparel boutique four years ago and said she's thankful for the opportunity to showcase her vibrant products like bags and sequin dresses to customers in person.

"It's so nice to be around other African American entrepreneurs and that we can celebrate the holidays together," Jones said.

The celebration of diversity included a spinning photo booth, a DJ and wine tasting by a local Black-owned winery but in between it all, the chance to support small Black businesses is what brought out most shoppers.

"These are very important, especially for the entrepreneurs and business owners that are trying to come up," Chevy said.

"It's the best feeling in the world to be able to put money in pockets of small businesses," Johnson said.

This is the pop-up market's second year and organizers hope to continue the holiday tradition for years to come.