Festival of the Peony gets underway with 120 acres of more than 55K flowers

Festival of the Peony: Explore this private garden collection with more than 55K flowers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a good day to enjoy spring as the 5th annual Festival of the Peony gets underway in Chester County Sunday.

It's taking place at Styer's Farm at 4313 S. Creek Road in Chadds Ford and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the festival.

There are about 120 acres filled with roughly 55,000 flowers in 250 different varieties.

If you come out, you can either walk or drive through the gardens.

The owner of the farm said the display all started as a private collection.

As gorgeous as these flowers are, they don't last forever. The festival goes from May 21 through next Memorial Day on May 29.

Tickers are $15 a person or $30 per car with 4 passengers. Children under age 3 are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

No dogs or flower clippers are allowed.