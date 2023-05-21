Watch CBS News
Local News

Festival of the Peony gets underway with 120 acres of more than 55K flowers

By Howard Monroe

/ CBS Philadelphia

Festival of the Peony: Explore this private garden collection with more than 55K flowers
Festival of the Peony: Explore this private garden collection with more than 55K flowers 03:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a good day to enjoy spring as the 5th annual Festival of the Peony gets underway in Chester County Sunday.

It's taking place at Styer's Farm at 4313 S. Creek Road in Chadds Ford and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the festival. 

There are about 120 acres filled with roughly 55,000 flowers in 250 different varieties.

If you come out, you can either walk or drive through the gardens.

The owner of the farm said the display all started as a private collection.

As gorgeous as these flowers are, they don't last forever. The festival goes from May 21 through next Memorial Day on May 29. 

Tickers are $15 a person or $30 per car with 4 passengers. Children under age 3 are free but must be accompanied by an adult. 

No dogs or flower clippers are allowed.

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J. Westfield is a stone's throw from NYC, but he's happy to now call Philly home.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.